Civic Memorial: Hannah Butkovich
Civic Memorial: Hannah Butkovich

Academic rank: 2 of 174.

Sports: Tennis, soccer.

Academic bio: National Honor Society (treasurer); Spanish National Honor Society (vice president); Mu Alpha Theta; Silver Medallion; Illinois State Scholar; high honor roll; graduation marshall.

Athletic bio: Tennis: two-time state qualifier; all-MVC (first team, 2020; second team, 2019; honorable mention, 2018); St. Louis Regional Airport Athlete of the Month; Eagle Pride.

Activities: Spanish Club; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; FreshMentors; Zion Lutheran Church; volunteer: assistant boys tennis coach; summer soccer camps.

College, major: Missouri S&T, civil engineering and Spanish (dual major).

Goal: “I hope to become a successful woman in the civil engineering field and be someone who children, especially girls, can look up to.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “Maze Runner” by James Dashner.

Favorite musician: Pentatonix; Big Time Rush.

Role model: My mom. "She has always taught me that I have to work hard for what I want. She taught me to be independent but also helped me whenever it came to a difficult decision, especially in my academics and athletics.”

