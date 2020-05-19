Civic Memorial: Kate Griffith

Academic rank: 3 of 177.
Sports: Softball, volleyball.
Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; Outstanding Citizenship Award by the Sons of the American Revolution; Silver Medallion; Illinois State Scholar; and graduation marshal.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Eagle Pride Award (three times); three-year varsity player. Softball: Eagle Pride Award recipient (three times); four-year varsity player.
Activities: Student council; Spanish Club; youth group; Special Olympics volunteer; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; and FreshMentor.
College, major: SIU Edwardsville, speech pathology.
Goal: “My goal in life has always been to help others. I plan to achieve this goal by becoming a speech pathologist and helping people in all different kinds of situations. This way I can go to work every day and know I am making a difference in the world around me.”
Favorite subject: English and literature. “I enjoy looking into the past through the works of authors and scholars. It is very interesting to see how the language and literature has evolved over time. Literature and English gives people a personal way to express themselves and their emotions.”
Favorite book: “Of Mice and Men” by John Steinbeck.
Favorite musicians: Post Malone; Morgan Wallen.
Role model: My grandma. “She is the most hard working and driven woman I have ever met. She has overcome adversity and is extremely independent. She is always supporting me in every decision I make in both sports and academics. She always gives me the best advice in any situation. She truly is an amazing woman and I am blessed to have her in my life.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.