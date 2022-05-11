Civic Memorial: Madelyn Brueckner

Academic bio: High honor roll (all semesters); Illinois state scholar (senior); Silver Medallion (senior); President's List Recognition for dual credit courses through LCCC (junior, senior); student of the month (Spanish, science).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Team MVP, team captain, honorable mention all-state, second team all-conference, State Farm Scholar Athlete (2021). Basketball: Gallatin team sportsmanship (2022); Eagle Pride award (three years).
Activities: Attend and help at Rock Youth Group; Freshmen Mentor; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; homecoming committee; Spanish Club; ENCO; National Honor Society treasurer; Spanish National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society; student council.
College: Missouri State.
Goal: “I hope to graduate college, become successful in my career as either a nurse or physical therapist, and have a loving home life with my family.”
Favorite subject: Spanish. “It is my favorite because it is unlike the core subject classes that I have taken since kindergarten. When learning Spanish I am able to expand my knowledge in a different way. Learning Spanish will allow me to communicate with others in a different way.”
Favorite book: “The Giver.”
Role model: “I consider my mother to be my role model because she is someone who I will always look up to. She is the most independent, hardworking and selfless person I know and I strive to be like her as I get older.”