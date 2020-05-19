Clayton: Ty Sucher

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Football, baseball.
Academic bio: George Washington University Book Award (junior); AP Scholar with Honor (junior); National Merit Commended Scholar (senior); National Honor Society; academic all-state, baseball and football.
Athletic bio: Baseball: first team all-conference designated hitter and second team all-conference pitcher (2019); second team all-conference utility (2018). Football: set program season passing yards record, second team all-conference athlete and STLhighschoolsports.com athlete of the week (2018).
Activities: Captains Council; Easton Tigers baseball club; Spanish Club; Chinese Club; weightlifting.
College: DePauw University.
Goal: “I plan on continuing to work hard not only in the classroom, but also in growth opportunities outside of it, to give myself a chance to have a job doing something I enjoy after college.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Numbers make more sense to me than anything else.”
Favorite book: "Catch-22” by Joseph Heller.
Favorite musician: Jimi Hendrix.
Role model: Matt Carpenter. “Despite having little to no athletic ability, he was able to work hard enough to be able to play baseball professionally in the major leagues. His work ethic shows that lack of talent can be made up for with time and effort.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.