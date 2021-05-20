Clayton: Zach Stapleton

Sports: Soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic all-state (soccer).
Athletic bio: Soccer: Conference offensive player of the year (2020); regional player of the year (2020); first team all-district, all-region, all-state (2020); first team all-conference (2019, 2020); conference newcomer of the year (2018).
Activities: DECA; dance marathon executive board; Scott Gallagher Soccer Club; fantasy sports club; golf.
College: Arizona State University.
Goal: “I hope to become a successful entrepreneur and do something that benefits the community and world around us.”
Favorite subject: History. “My favorite teacher inspired me to keep learning and dive deeper into history, helping me learn from it and create a better future.”
Favorite book: “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger.
Favorite musician: Polo G.
Role model: Marcus Rashford.“He works immensely hard to achieve greatness on the soccer field as well as striving to create change off the field.”