Clayton: Zach Stapleton
Sports: Soccer, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic all-state (soccer).

Athletic bio: Soccer: Conference offensive player of the year (2020); regional player of the year (2020); first team all-district, all-region, all-state (2020); first team all-conference (2019, 2020); conference newcomer of the year (2018).

Activities: DECA; dance marathon executive board; Scott Gallagher Soccer Club; fantasy sports club; golf.

College: Arizona State University.

Goal: “I hope to become a successful entrepreneur and do something that benefits the community and world around us.”

Favorite subject: History. “My favorite teacher inspired me to keep learning and dive deeper into history, helping me learn from it and create a better future.”

Favorite book: “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger.

Favorite musician: Polo G.

Role model: Marcus Rashford.“He works immensely hard to achieve greatness on the soccer field as well as striving to create change off the field.”

