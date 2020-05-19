Cleveland: Daunte Farrell
Cleveland: Daunte Farrell

Academic rank: 6.

Sports: Track and field.

Academic bio: Math competition and scholar athlete every year.

Athletic bio: Sixth place at Class 2 state meet in 100 meters (2019).

Activities: Helping with special-needs children at Gateway Michael.

College: Maryville University.

Goal: “I hope to be a successful engineer.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I am great at problem solving and working with numbers.”

Favorite book: “Zero Day” by David Baldacci.

Favorite musician: Nuttin’ But Stringz.

Role model: “I would consider my coach to be a role model because he is honest with everyone and he treats everyone like they are his sons and daughters, also. No matter what you want to do he will push you to be better even in life and not just sports.”

