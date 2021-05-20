Cleveland: Sidney Clay

Academic rank: 14.
Sports: Track and field, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Honor roll; SLPS scholar athlete luncheon.
Athletic bio: Track and field state medal winner.
Activities: Volunteer: Missouri River cleanup with Outdoor Youth Crew; helped people with various tasks around my neighborhood.
College: Truman State.
Goal: “Since I was a kid, I hoped to become a healer. That’s why my dream job is to become a medical scientific researcher so I can develop new cures and help people get better.”
Favorite subject: Biology. “I’m very fascinated with how things work and biology drives deep into what makes up living things.”
Favorite book: “Percy Jackson” series.
Favorite musician: Doja Cat.
Role model: “I consider my Uncle Jahidi a role model because he keeps his head in the game and really gave it his all plus more.”