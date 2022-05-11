Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience: Bailey Scott May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Medicine and Bioscience Bailey Scott Scholar Athlete Academic rank: Top 25 percent.Sports: Soccer, volleyball.Academic bio: National Merit Scholarship finalist.Athletic bio: Team captain.Activities: Students on the GO.College: Boston University.Goal: “I hope to become a journalist, finding and revealing truth to the public.”Favorite subject: History. “I believe that by studying mistakes in the past, we can avoid making those same mistakes in the future.” Favorite book: “Illuminae” by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff.Role model: “My role model is Aragorn, from Lord of the Rings. His strong, quiet confidence in both himself and his friends is a quality that I value highly and strive to attain for myself.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Role Model Jay Kristoff Sport University Education STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools A through C Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring