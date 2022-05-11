 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience: Bailey Scott

Academic rank: Top 25 percent.

Sports: Soccer, volleyball.

Academic bio: National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Athletic bio: Team captain.

Activities: Students on the GO.

College: Boston University.

Goal: “I hope to become a journalist, finding and revealing truth to the public.”

Favorite subject: History. “I believe that by studying mistakes in the past, we can avoid making those same mistakes in the future.”

Favorite book: “Illuminae” by Amie Kaufman and Jay Kristoff.

Role model: “My role model is Aragorn, from Lord of the Rings. His strong, quiet confidence in both himself and his friends is a quality that I value highly and strive to attain for myself.”

