Sports: Volleyball (four years), soccer (four years), track and field (three years).
Academic bio: Class valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; honor roll every semester; SLU Presidential Scholar; academic all-conference (2021-22, 2022-2023); student of the month (August 2022); Young Citizen of the Year in Maryville, Illinois (2022); Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) of county in 2021.
Athletic bio: Second team all-conference (2021-22, 2022-23); Heart of a Kahok Award for soccer and volleyball.
Activities: Executive Board class president; Environmental Club president; Mental Health Club founder and president; Pep Club: Kahok Krazie; Kahok Strong (completes 20 hours of service); Seize the Day Walk (raised money for children with epilepsy); Sadie's for Seizures (founded first Sadie's school dance and raised $3,000 for children with epilepsy); National Honor Society (completed 80 hours of service); leadership class (completed 40 hours of service); Spanish Honor Society (completed 10 hours of service); worked at an ice cream shop for four years.
College: St. Louis University as a Presidential Scholar, studying neuroscience on a pre-medical track with the goal of becoming a neurologist one day.
Favorite subject: Science. “Because there is always more to learn, and I love doing labs. Out of science, my favorite is anatomy and physiology because I find learning about the human body and its systems, fascinating.”
Favorite musician: Lana Del Ray.
Favorite book: “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover.
Role model: “I consider Hanna Liljegren, a past (Post-Dispatch) Scholar Athlete from Collinsville, a role model for many reasons. She is an assistant varsity girls soccer coach and graduated in 2016. She is a role model to me because she worked very hard in college becoming a PA at a very young age, and played soccer through all of it. She is extremely smart, motivated, and positive. Going into the medical field as well, I hope I am able to be as accomplished as Hanna in the future while still having fun with my life as she does.”