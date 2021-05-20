Collinsville: Chase Counton

Academic rank: 5 of 435.
Sports: Football, baseball, golf.
Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; Math National Honor Society; Science National Honor Society; Latin National Honor Society; Saturday Scholars; State of Illinois "the best and the brightest" award.
Activities: Student Council Vice-President, Latin Club member, STEM Club member, Student Advisory Committee for the School District, Medical Explorers Program at Anderson Hospital, and volunteer at Homework Help and Hoops at St. John's Church.
College: University of Alabama.
Goal: “I hope to go through medical school to become a forensic pathologist.”
Favorite subject: Science. "It is a field that I am actively learning new things and always intrigued to learn more about. I am currently looking to pursue a career in the medical field, so science has always been a subject that has constantly challenged me and kept me coming back to learn more."
Favorite book: “Death's Acre” by Dr. Bill Bass.
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.