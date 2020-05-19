Collinsville: Faith Liljegren

Academic rank: 1 of 422.
Sports: Soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Athlete of the month (three times); basketball: set career and single-season program records for steals and assists; second team all-Southwestern Conference (sophomore); third team all-conference (junior, senior); soccer: third team all-conference (sophomore); second team all-conference (junior).
Activities: KAHOKstrong (board member); Pep Club (president); Mu Alpha Theta (president); student council; Gateway Rush club soccer; organized and facilitated Pink Out games for basketball and football; bought, wrapped and delivered Christmas gifts for underprivileged families;-participated in coat and toy drives; organized and facilitated annual Glow Bingo event; participated in Special Needs Soccer Association; led and mentored kids at youth sports camps.
College: Southeast Missouri State University.
Goal: "I hope to graduate with a degree in both entrepreneurship and finance. Eventually, I would like to own my own business of buying and selling property, investing in real estate and redesigning houses.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Growing up with two math teachers as parents, it is the subject that has always come easiest to me.”
Favorite book: "Life of Pi” by Yann Martel.
Favorite musician: Bret Young.
Role model: "My role model is my mom. The relentless courage and perseverance that she displayed while battling cancer showed the true definition of a hero. She encouraged and inspired everyone she touched.”
