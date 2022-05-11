 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collinsville: Sydney Sommer

Academic rank: 3 of 454.

Sports: Volleyball, soccer, track and field.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; all-conference academic excellence; honor roll; national history and government award; academic achievement award.

Athletic bio: First team all-conference; athlete of the month; soccer best defensive player (2021); Christian sportsmanship award.

Activities: National Honor Society; National English Honor Society; Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society; German Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; student council; Key Club; German Club;- Homework Help and Hoops; Night to Shine (Tim Tebow Foundation); Vacation Bible School and Kahok volleyball camp (counselor).

College: St. Louis University.

Goal: “I would love to pursue a job in the medical field in the future, and I really want to be a part of a profession that would allow me to work with children every day.”

Favorite subject: Science, specifically chemistry. “It has challenged me the most academically. My favorite part of the class were the labs that we would do involving different chemicals and how they reacted with each other.”

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Role model: My parents. “They have taught me so much, and they are the main reason I believe in the values I live by every day. They are also my biggest support system, and they would give up anything and everything for me to succeed. I know I would not be anywhere near where I am today, academically and athletically, without them.”

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

