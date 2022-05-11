 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia: Ella Riley

  • 0
Columbia Ella Riley

Columbia Ella Riley

Academic rank: 9.

Sports: Golf, softball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; top 10 percent of class; placed in top three in English of SWIC Academic Challenge.

Athletic bio: Pentzler Award (softball).

Activities: Student council secretary; completed three-year term on church board of missions and stewardship (organized donation drives/charity events to support them); 88 hours of individual community service in high school; adopted a family for Christmas who had lost their home due to the tornado in Mayfield, Ky., in 2021.

College: University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.

Goal: “While I intend on studying pre-medical biology and Spanish, I am looking forward to attending medical school and finding my true passion in medicine.”

People are also reading…

Favorite subject: Weights. “Not only does this class challenge my body and myself as an athlete, it gives me an outlet to relieve stress from my challenging coursework.”

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Role model: My brother, Noah Riley. “I have always looked up to my older brother throughout my childhood and did much of what he did because I wanted to be just like him. He is the one who pushed me as an athlete, student and person and the reason I became an athlete in the first place. With both of our share of medical challenges, he has made me into the competitive person I am today and for that I am so grateful and proud to call him my brother.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK