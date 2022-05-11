Columbia: Ella Riley

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; top 10 percent of class; placed in top three in English of SWIC Academic Challenge.
Athletic bio: Pentzler Award (softball).
Activities: Student council secretary; completed three-year term on church board of missions and stewardship (organized donation drives/charity events to support them); 88 hours of individual community service in high school; adopted a family for Christmas who had lost their home due to the tornado in Mayfield, Ky., in 2021.
College: University of Arkansas-Fayetteville.
Goal: “While I intend on studying pre-medical biology and Spanish, I am looking forward to attending medical school and finding my true passion in medicine.”
Favorite subject: Weights. “Not only does this class challenge my body and myself as an athlete, it gives me an outlet to relieve stress from my challenging coursework.”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Role model: My brother, Noah Riley. “I have always looked up to my older brother throughout my childhood and did much of what he did because I wanted to be just like him. He is the one who pushed me as an athlete, student and person and the reason I became an athlete in the first place. With both of our share of medical challenges, he has made me into the competitive person I am today and for that I am so grateful and proud to call him my brother.”