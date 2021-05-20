Columbia: Jonah James

Academic rank: 32.
Sports: Soccer, basketball, baseball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; IHSA all-state academic award nominee; Soaring Eagle Award, awarded by teachers to students who excel academically as well as show good character and respect.
Athletic bio: Soccer: all-conference (2018, 2019, 2021); all-sectional (2019); Chicagoland all-state team (2019). Basketball: all-conference (2019, 2021). Baseball: all-conference (2018).
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader; student council class secretary; volunteer: middle school baseball, soccer and basketball summer camps; worked with kids with disabilities; founded a non-profit charity organization.
College: Southwestern Illinois College.
Goal: “I hope to obtain an occupation where I am helping out others while being able to provide for my family.”
Favorite subject: Economics. “Learning about techniques and tactics throughout our economy and money systems was extremely interesting as well as helpful.”
Favorite book: “Holes” by Louis Sachar.
Favorite musician: Kid Cudi.
Role model: My grandfather. “My grandfather spent a couple of his early years fighting for our nation in the U.S. Army. He then started up a farm where he took care of all crops and animals till someone was able or willing to help. During that time he lost his whole right arm in a farming accident. Then his son, my uncle, took it over when my grandpa was about 50 or 55 years old. Till this day, my grandpa goes out to the farm and does what needs to be done. He is 90 years old and has one arm.”