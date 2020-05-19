Columbia: Sam Horner
Columbia: Sam Horner

Sam Horner, Columbia

Sam Horner, Columbia

Academic rank: 36

Sports: Football, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Seal of Biliteracy; two-time academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Football: school record for receiving touchdowns in a game; 2019 all-conference offense and defense; 2018 all-conference defense. Baseball: 2018 all-conference.

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Platinum Chef; National Honor Society.

College: University Of Missouri.

Goal: "I want to become a person who provides for their family to the best of their ability.”

Favorite subject: U.S. history. “I like to understand where we came from and why things are the way they are.”

Favorite book: “11/22/63” by Steven King.

Favorite musician: Post Malone.

Role model: "All of my coaches I've ever had because they have always taught me to do things the right way no matter the situation.”

