Columbia: Sam Horner

Academic rank: 36
Sports: Football, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Seal of Biliteracy; two-time academic all-state.
Athletic bio: Football: school record for receiving touchdowns in a game; 2019 all-conference offense and defense; 2018 all-conference defense. Baseball: 2018 all-conference.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Platinum Chef; National Honor Society.
College: University Of Missouri.
Goal: "I want to become a person who provides for their family to the best of their ability.”
Favorite subject: U.S. history. “I like to understand where we came from and why things are the way they are.”
Favorite book: “11/22/63” by Steven King.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: "All of my coaches I've ever had because they have always taught me to do things the right way no matter the situation.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.