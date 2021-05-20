Confluence: Cedric Wilson

Academic rank: 13.
Sports: Football, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; 14 college credits.
Activities: Drawing, chess, gaming.
College: Lindenwood.
Goal: “I’m going into college majoring in psychology so I hope to help people work through their struggles”
Favorite subject: Art. “It’s very fun to show my creativity on paper and it keeps me relaxed.”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Favorite musician: Tupac Shakur.
Role model: My father. “He drives to do his best. He’s an ex-Army guy that taught me everything I know in sports and being the person I am.”