Confluence: Cedric Wilson
Confluence: Cedric Wilson

Academic rank: 13.

Sports: Football, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; 14 college credits.

Activities: Drawing, chess, gaming.

College: Lindenwood.

Goal: “I’m going into college majoring in psychology so I hope to help people work through their struggles”

Favorite subject: Art. “It’s very fun to show my creativity on paper and it keeps me relaxed.”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Favorite musician: Tupac Shakur.

Role model: My father. “He drives to do his best. He’s an ex-Army guy that taught me everything I know in sports and being the person I am.”

 Scholar Athlete
