Confluence

Elianna Simpson

Scholar Athlete

Academic rank: 4.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.
Athletic bio: Most improved (basketball).
Activities: Track manager; community outreach; student government; tutoring.
College: St. Louis Community College.
Goal: "(To be) reliable, trustworthy, conscientious, honest, a lifelong learner, kind and dependable."

Favorite subject: Honors English and Spanish.
Favorite book: "The Glass Castle," "Charlotte's Web," and "The Hate You Give."
Role model: My mother. "She inspires me and pushes me to do things that I sometimes don't think are possible. She has been the one person who has been in my life consistently from the day I was born."