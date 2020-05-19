Confluence: Lyndell Hunt
Confluence: Lyndell Hunt

Lyndell Hunt, Confluence

Academic rank: 12.

Sports: Basketball, football.

Academic bio: Honor roll.

Athletic bio: Newcomer of the year; Confluence player of the year (2020).

Activities: Chess club; STEM student forum.

College: North Central Missouri or Millikin.

Goal: “To be successful.”

Favorite subjects: Math and science.

Favorite book: “Goose Bumps” series by R.L. Stine.

Favorite musician: New Edition.

Role model: My mother. “She taught me to never expect others to give you things in life. You have to work for them on your own.”

