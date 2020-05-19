Confluence: Lyndell Hunt

Academic rank: 12.
Sports: Basketball, football.
Academic bio: Honor roll.
Athletic bio: Newcomer of the year; Confluence player of the year (2020).
Activities: Chess club; STEM student forum.
College: North Central Missouri or Millikin.
Goal: “To be successful.”
Favorite subjects: Math and science.
Favorite book: “Goose Bumps” series by R.L. Stine.
Favorite musician: New Edition.
Role model: My mother. “She taught me to never expect others to give you things in life. You have to work for them on your own.”
