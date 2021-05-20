Cor Jesu: Faith Schmidt

Sports: Field hockey, swimming and diving, track and field.
Academic bio: High Honors (four years); Summa Cum Laude on National Latin Exam (2019, 2020); Maxima Cum Laude on National Latin Exam (2021).
Athletic bio: Field hockey: Post-Dispatch All-Metro (second team, 2020); all-MWAA (first team, 2020; second team, 2019). Diving: State qualifier (2019). Track and field: MWAA pole vault champion (2019, 2021). Three-sport team captain.
Activities: Kino Club co-president; National Honor Society; student ambassador; Sunset Hills dive coach; Aim field hockey coach.
College: Harvard.
Goal: “I hope to become a pilot in the Air Force after completing a ROTC program in college.”
Favorite subject: “I love physics, because I like seeing the real world applications of mathematics. I also love my Latin class, because I enjoy reading classic stories in the context they were written in.”
Favorite book: “The Silence of the Girls” by Pat Barker.
Favorite musician: Ben Platt.
Role model: My dad. “Through his work as a test pilot, he’s shown me the value of doing your best and working hard.”