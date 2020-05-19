Cor Jesu: Molly Rolwes

Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: High honors (four years); National Latin Exam (two golds, one silver).
Athletic bio: Skippy Kiefer Scholarship Award nominee; cross country and track: team MVP, team captain; track: 1600-meter state qualifier (2018); cross country: Class 4 all-state (2018, 2019); Post-Dispatch All-Metro team (second team in 2018, 2019); St. Louis Track Club all-metro team; Big River Running all-metro team.
Activities: Swim and dive team manager; Camp Galena and Summer Blast Camp volunteer; Cor Jesu Ambassador; St. Clement of Rome Childcare volunteer.
College: Benedictine College.
Goal: "I hope to positively impact the lives of everyone that I interact with, even if it is in a small way.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and Physiology. “It was a very interesting class, and I was able to learn something new every day.”
Favorite book: "Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen.
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.
Role model: "I consider my friend and teammate to be one of my role models because she has taught me what true dedication is. She is extremely talented, but never uses that as an excuse to put in less effort, instead, she is constantly working to improve in all areas of her life. She is one of the most genuinely humble and kind people I have ever met, and I am always benefiting and learning from her example.”
