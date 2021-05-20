 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crosspoint: Taylor Nevez
0 comments

Crosspoint: Taylor Nevez

  • 0

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Soccer, volleyball.

Academic bio: Valedictorian; Bright Flight; A honor roll.

Athletic bio: Soccer: team captain; first team all-state; second team all-state; team MVP. Volleyball: team captain (two years); first team all-state; second team all-state; first team all-conference.

Activities: Student council; assisting in an elementary classroom.

College: University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Goal: “I would like to help give the underprivileged better opportunities.”

Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy exploring the ins and outs of the things we use and observe every day.”

Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins.

Favorite musician: The Neighbourhood.

Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was such a strong figure in the fight for women's rights. I hope to one day have as much impact as she did.”

Crosspoint Christian Taylor Nevez

Crosspoint Christian Taylor Nevez

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports