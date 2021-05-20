Crosspoint: Taylor Nevez

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Soccer, volleyball.
Academic bio: Valedictorian; Bright Flight; A honor roll.
Athletic bio: Soccer: team captain; first team all-state; second team all-state; team MVP. Volleyball: team captain (two years); first team all-state; second team all-state; first team all-conference.
Activities: Student council; assisting in an elementary classroom.
College: University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Goal: “I would like to help give the underprivileged better opportunities.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy exploring the ins and outs of the things we use and observe every day.”
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins.
Favorite musician: The Neighbourhood.
Role model: Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “She was such a strong figure in the fight for women's rights. I hope to one day have as much impact as she did.”