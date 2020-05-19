Crossroads: Catherine Birch

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: History department award (2018); science department award (2019); the Wellesley College Book Award (2019).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: all-conference first team; basketball: All-conference second team; soccer: All-conference first team; all-district; all-state second team; female athlete of the year (2019).
Activities: Student ambassador, lifeguard/pool manager, assistant swim coach.
College: University of Dayton.
Goal: "Become a nurse or doctor.”
Favorite subject: Human anatomy and physiology. “It solidified the path I want to take in college. The human body, its structure, composition and physiological processes are so fascinating to me!”
Favorite book: "Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.
Favorite musicians: Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett.
Role model: My grandpa. "I strive to have his thoughtfulness, humor and dog-whispering skills! The light he gave off was admirable, and to be even half of a version of him would be a success.”
