Crossroads: Catherine Birch
0 comments

Crossroads: Catherine Birch

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Catherine Birch, Crossroads

Catherine Birch, Crossroads

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.

Academic bio: History department award (2018); science department award (2019); the Wellesley College Book Award (2019).

Athletic bio: Volleyball: all-conference first team; basketball: All-conference second team; soccer: All-conference first team; all-district; all-state second team; female athlete of the year (2019).

Activities: Student ambassador, lifeguard/pool manager, assistant swim coach.

College: University of Dayton.

Goal: "Become a nurse or doctor.”

Favorite subject: Human anatomy and physiology. “It solidified the path I want to take in college. The human body, its structure, composition and physiological processes are so fascinating to me!”

Favorite book: "Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.

Favorite musicians: Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett.

Role model: My grandpa. "I strive to have his thoughtfulness, humor and dog-whispering skills! The light he gave off was admirable, and to be even half of a version of him would be a success.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports