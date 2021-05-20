Crossroads: Claire Guest

Sports: Volleyball, soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: Five AP classes; Spanish class for six years; multiple honor classes.
Athletic bio: Volleyball and soccer: team captain as senior; four-year varsity player.
Activities: “I stay very busy with academics, applying to colleges and playing sports. I still find time to follow women's sports; I especially love the U.S Women's National Soccer Team.”
College: Boston University.
Goal: “I am undecided on a major for college, but I know I would enjoy a career in the sports industry or owning my own business helping others.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I like solving problems logically and have loved math my whole life. As a junior I took honors pre-calculus, and this year I am taking AP calculus, both with the same teacher who has helped me thrive in those challenging classes.”
Favorite book: “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle.
Favorite musicians: SZA; Daniel Caesar; the Lumineers.
Role model: Megan Rapinoe. “Not only is she an amazing and strong soccer player, but she is also an incredible advocate for women's rights in sports. She has effectively advocated for equal pay and equality in the sports community.”