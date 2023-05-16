Activities: Mock Trial and Model UN; I was part of a non-partisan organization, MyVote, that encouraged voter participation on a national level.
College: American University in Washington D.C., with the plan to major in international affairs with a focus in economics. I will be spending my first semester studying abroad in Madrid, Spain.
Favorite subject: Anything related to social studies (history, sociology, political science). “I am very interested in politics and international affairs, all stemming back from conversations with my family. I love hearing about the interactions between different countries, ranging from trade and economic negotiations to things like times of war and how it all starts.”
Role model: My mom. “She has not only motivated me constantly throughout my life, but has always been there for me, no matter what I am struggling with. She has instilled values of commitment, gratitude and kindness into me through teaching me to keep with my various hobbies and to support my community in any way I can. She has sacrificed so much of her time to supporting me, whether this is a simple phone call, asking her how run the dishwasher, or the hours of contemplation throughout the college application process, she has always had my back. I will always have hers.”