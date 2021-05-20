 Skip to main content
Crystal City: Annie Waites
 Scholar Athlete

Academic rank: 3 of 38.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, softball.

Academic bio: Student of the month (December); Superintendents Award (four years); honor roll (four years); academic all-state (volleyball).

Athletic bio: First team all-conference (basketball, 2021); honorable mention all-conference (volleyball, 2020; basketball, 2020); all-district (basketball, twice; volleyball, twice).

Activities: Student council; senior class officer; National Honor Society; Future Business Leaders of America; C-Club; Festus Fire Department volunteer.

College: Mineral Area College.

Goal: “I plan to become an EMT/firefighter.”

Favorite subject: History. “I enjoy learning about the past and I find our history interesting.”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Favorite musician: Tim McGraw.

Role model: Mrs. Meyer, Crystal City school counselor. “She is always a joy to be around, always has a great attitude even if it’s been a bad day and always inspires others to do better.”

