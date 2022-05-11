Crystal City: Joseph Schubert May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Crystal City Joseph Schubert Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 2.Sports: Football, track and field.Academic bio: Superintendent's award; A+ award; National Honor Society.Activities: Student council treasurer; theater; choir president; band; academic team; C Club; Eagle Scout; Boys State House of Representatives; and Rotary student of the month (October).College: Missouri S&T.Goal: “My goal is to pursue an undergraduate degree in environmental engineering to serve both the environment and humanity.” Favorite subject: Science. “I've always been entranced by how things work. In science, you get to learn why things operate in the way they do.”Favorite book: “Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Things Education University Highway STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools A through C Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring