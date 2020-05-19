Crystal City: Sam Smith

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Track and field, cross country, football.
Academic bio: Honor roll, Superintendent’s Award.
Athletic bio: All-district cross country; district champion in track and field (4x100 meter relay).
Activities: Drama club; academic team; Dungeons and Dragons Club; band; choir; mixed martial arts.
College: United States Air Force Academy.
Goal: "I hope to become a pilot of some sort or be involved with air craft.”
Favorite subject: Social studies. “Mr. Eisenbeis made it interesting and really fun.”
Favorite book: "How To Eat Fried Worms.”
Favorite musician: Too Many Zooz.
Role model: Demetrius Johnson “He’s someone who works really hard and uses his intelligence combined with physical gifts in order to excel in his sport.”
