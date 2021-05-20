 Skip to main content
De Smet: Brendan Schoemehl
De Smet: Brendan Schoemehl

Sports: Soccer.

Academic bio: First Honors every semester.

Athletic bio: All-Metro Catholic Conference first team (2019, 2020); All-Metro second team (2020); Class 4 all-district and all-state first team and MHSSCA all-region (2020); Class 4 state champion team; All-Metro, all-district, all-state and West Region first team (2019); United Soccer Coaches All-Central (2019); Class 4 state runner-up and all-conference honorable mention (2018).

Activities: Co-founder of Spartans for heroes club; campus ministry.

College: Bellarmine University.

Favorite subject: Psychology.

Favorite book: “You Can’t Hurt Me” by David Goggins.

Favorite musician: Chris Stapleton.

Role model: My dad. “He is just an example of what I want to grow up to be like.”

