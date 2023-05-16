Academic bio: First Honors every semester; cumulative 4.50 GPA; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Hockey: Mid-States champion team, Spartan Award, assistant captain (2023); Mid-States runner-up team (2022). Lacrosse: team captain (2023); MSLA state runner-up team (2021, 2022); second team all-Metro Catholic Conference, Brebeuf Sennett Award (2022).
Activities: De Smet President's Ambassadors; De Smet Ignatian Business Leaders Club; hobbies: playing golf on weekends with my dad.
College: Indiana University to study finance.
Favorite subject: History. “I find it interesting to see how much the world has changed over the years and how far people have come. History also helps our current-day society by helping us learn from previous mistakes.”
Role model: My parents. “They sacrifice so much for me and have given me every opportunity to succeed. I am so fortunate they sent me to De Smet and supported me in playing sports. I would not have been able to accomplish anything close to what I have without them in my life. My father is the hardest worker I know. Seeing his hard-working manner motivates me to do the same in the classroom and on the field. My mother is the most selfless person I know. She is a constant reminder to stay humble and always be a leader for my fellow teammates. I will forever be grateful for looking over and seeing them at every single one of my games.”