De Soto: Jaycee Foeller

Academic rank: 31 of 210.
Sports: Wrestling, cheerleading.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Student of the Month (leadership, 2019-2021).
Athletic bio: Wrestling: three-time girls state champion, first team All-Metro, KTJJ Dream Team (2019-21); All-Metro wrestler of the year (2019, 2021); team MVP (2018-21); Presidential Award of Excellence (2019); JCAA wrestler of the year (2021); UWW Cadet Women's national champion, Marine Corps junior runner-up, Marine Corps cadet national champion (2018). Cheerleading: NCA All-American (2017).
Activities: Little League wrestling coach; canned food drive; Jimmy Ide Memorial tournament; Bob Georger Classic tournament.
College: McKendree University.
Goal: “I hope to become a role model for the younger generation.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven.
Favorite musician: Lewis Capaldi.
Role model: John D. Rockefeller. “He had battled adversity his whole life, and even at a young age, he never stopped striving for what he thought could be his.”