De Soto: Jaycee Foeller
De Soto: Jaycee Foeller

Academic rank: 31 of 210.

Sports: Wrestling, cheerleading.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Student of the Month (leadership, 2019-2021).

Athletic bio: Wrestling: three-time girls state champion, first team All-Metro, KTJJ Dream Team (2019-21); All-Metro wrestler of the year (2019, 2021); team MVP (2018-21); Presidential Award of Excellence (2019); JCAA wrestler of the year (2021); UWW Cadet Women's national champion, Marine Corps junior runner-up, Marine Corps cadet national champion (2018). Cheerleading: NCA All-American (2017).

Activities: Little League wrestling coach; canned food drive; Jimmy Ide Memorial tournament; Bob Georger Classic tournament.

College: McKendree University.

Goal: “I hope to become a role model for the younger generation.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: “All the Bright Places” by Jennifer Niven.

Favorite musician: Lewis Capaldi.

Role model: John D. Rockefeller. “He had battled adversity his whole life, and even at a young age, he never stopped striving for what he thought could be his.”

 Scholar Athlete
