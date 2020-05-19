De Soto: Landon Porter
Academic rank: 42.

Sports: Football, wrestling.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Football: three-time all-conference; two-time all-district. Wrestling: four-time all-conference; two-time All-metro selection; three-time all-state finisher; 2020 state champion.

Activities: Student section leader.

College: McKendree University.

Goal: “I hope to become a teacher and eventually an athletics director.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “The Champions Mindset.”

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: “I consider all of my coaches role models because they have given me something to strive to be like.”

