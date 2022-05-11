De Soto: Will Kaempfe

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; student of the month for leadership; student of the month for determination; Student Rotarian of the Month (Oct. 2021); board of education certificate of achievement for academic/athletic honors (twice); Missouri Boys State nominee; leadership/mentoring program; Heisman Scholarship winner for De Soto.
Athletic bio: Cross country: all-state, all-district and all-conference (three times); Dream Team (three times); Big River All-Metro (twice); 5-kilometer school record. Track: all-district, all-sectional (twice); all-conference (four times); all-state 3,200 meters; Dream Team.
Activities: Polar Bear Running Club; student council; prom volunteer; Special Olympics volunteer; A+ tutoring program; volunteer coach to 5K trainer.
Goal: “I hope to succeed in becoming a physical therapist and athletic trainer to help athletes and others continue to do the things they love.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I find the human body and all the ways in which it functions interesting and amazing.”
Favorite book: “Leaders Eat Last” by Simon Sinek.
Role model: Robert Hyde. “He has been my cross country and track coach since the seventh grade. He has taught me everything I know about running, taught me what it meant to work hard through athletics and school, and shaped who I am as a person.”