DuBourg: Addison Niethe

Sports: Soccer, basketball, softball.
Academic bio: Academy of Advanced Studies; First Honor Roll; National Honor Society; National French Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: second-team all-conference defender (2018, 2019); honorable mention all-conference defender (2017). Softball: district team champion, honorable mention all-conference (2019). Basketball: honorable mention all-conference (2020)
Activities: School ambassador; peer mentor; served lunches at St. Vincent DePaul food kitchen; club soccer.
College, major: Harris-Stowe State University with a direct admittance to the Washington University occupational therapy doctoral program.
Goal: “Earn my doctorate in occupational therapy, which will enable me to help others.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I have always enjoyed science, and the anatomy class solidified my desire to pursue a medical degree in college.”
Favorite book: "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson.
Favorite musician: AC/DC.
Role model: DuBourg athletic trainer Nathan Jarman. “Nate became my role model when I watched him working his tail off to help others get better and back to doing the sport they love. His guidance about the medical field has been invaluable, even though he tried to get me to be an athletic trainer instead of occupational therapist. He has been my sounding board about classes and schools. He has helped guide me in my college and degree selections.”
