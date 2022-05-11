DuBourg: Connor Gagen May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DuBourg Connor Gagen Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 7.Sports: Soccer, basketball, volleyball.Academic bio: National Honor Society vice president; Lombardo Award; Bishop DuBourg Presidential Scholarship; third place in annual Catholic Appeal essay.Athletic bio: State quarterfinal basketball team; volleyball team captain.Activities: School ambassador; volunteered for two weeks at former grade school for senior service project; peer mentor for sophomore health class.College: UMSL. Goal: “I do not know what I want to accomplish. I do know I want to be successful and remembered as a good person.”Favorite subject: History. “This is my favorite subject because I think it is the most interesting. Knowing and realizing how my ancestors lived is very intriguing.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Favorite book: “Native Son.”Role model: My mom. “She is always pushing me to be the best I can in everything I do. She is caring and kind hearted. I strive to be like her.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Bio Dubourg Presidential Scholarship Vice President Sport School Basketball STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring