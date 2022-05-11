 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DuBourg: Connor Gagen

  • 0
DuBourg Connor Gagen

DuBourg Connor Gagen

Academic rank: 7.

Sports: Soccer, basketball, volleyball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society vice president; Lombardo Award; Bishop DuBourg Presidential Scholarship; third place in annual Catholic Appeal essay.

Athletic bio: State quarterfinal basketball team; volleyball team captain.

Activities: School ambassador; volunteered for two weeks at former grade school for senior service project; peer mentor for sophomore health class.

College: UMSL.

Goal: “I do not know what I want to accomplish. I do know I want to be successful and remembered as a good person.”

Favorite subject: History. “This is my favorite subject because I think it is the most interesting. Knowing and realizing how my ancestors lived is very intriguing.”

People are also reading…

Favorite book: “Native Son.”

Role model: My mom. “She is always pushing me to be the best I can in everything I do. She is caring and kind hearted. I strive to be like her.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK