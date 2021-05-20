 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DuBourg: George Blanco
0 comments

DuBourg: George Blanco

  • 0

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society vice president; member of Academy of Advanced Studies.

Athletic bio: All-state in cross country and track.

Activities: “I can juggle.”

College: St. Louis University.

Goal: “I want to become a social worker like my parents because it is important work that needs to be done.”

Favorite subject: “I’ve enjoyed sciences like chemistry and anatomy the most, because of our great teacher, Ms. Hoeing.”

Favorite book: “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.

Favorite musician: Ben Rector.

Role model: “My aunt who recently passed away was a big role model to me. She always put others before herself, and was always there to support me.”

DuBourg George Blanco

DuBourg George Blanco

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports