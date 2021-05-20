DuBourg: George Blanco

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society vice president; member of Academy of Advanced Studies.
Athletic bio: All-state in cross country and track.
Activities: “I can juggle.”
College: St. Louis University.
Goal: “I want to become a social worker like my parents because it is important work that needs to be done.”
Favorite subject: “I’ve enjoyed sciences like chemistry and anatomy the most, because of our great teacher, Ms. Hoeing.”
Favorite book: “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.
Favorite musician: Ben Rector.
Role model: “My aunt who recently passed away was a big role model to me. She always put others before herself, and was always there to support me.”