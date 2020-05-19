Duchesne: Claire Weber

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: First team academic all-conference (four years); academic all-state (senior year); National Honor Society; President’s List (every semester); Bright Flight.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: team captain (junior and senior season); first team all-conference, second team all-district. Basketball: first team all-conference and all-district.
Activities: Club volleyball (seven years); student ambassador; student council; house system leadership; freshman mentor; Duchesne Scholars’ Academy; Outreach service club.
College: Missouri State University.
Goal: “I hope to become a physician’s assistant because that career combines two of my passions; health sciences and working with people.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I love to learn about the complexities of the human body and how everything works together. “
Favorite book: “Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult.
Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Travis Scott.
Role model: My mom. “She is such a fun, smart, loving, and patient person and I hope that one day I can be as good of a mother, friend, sister, and daughter as she is.”
