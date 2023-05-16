Sports: Tennis, track and field, swimming, cross country.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; President’s List (highest honors 4.0+ GPA); academic all-conference first team (all sports); Kateri House Mind Officer (academic leadership position); Academic Challenges in Engineering and Science (ACES) top three places in regionals and state; Science Olympiad top five places in regionals and state.
Athletic bio: Tennis: Class 1 state runner-up (2021); Class 1 consolation winner (2022); All-Metro third team (2021, 2022); conference champion, district champion, sectional finalist (three times); United States Tennis Association Level 3 supernationals qualifer (twice); Level 4 futures qualifier (three times); Level 4 district qualifier (four times); Level 5 tournament champion (four times); sportsmanship award. Track: sectional qualifier. Swimming: 110 percent award. Cycling: Truman Lake Race (third place); Indian Camp Creek Challenge (fourth place).
Activities: School: concert band, jazz band, pep band, tech crew, iTeam, mentor & tutor program, ping pong club. Volunteer: Gateway Disabled Ski Program, USO Missouri, youth group events, school events. Hobbies: piano; military training (Patriot Training Foundation); anything outdoors, especially hiking, mountain biking, running.
College: U.S. Naval Academy to major in mechanical engineering. “I hope to become a Naval aviator afterward.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I have always excelled at it, but more importantly because it is the only subject in which you work through problems to figure them out instead of just memorizing facts and applying them. Math is a very analytical, logical subject and, being left-brained and analytical myself, it suits me well.”
Favorite musician: Tim McGraw.
Favorite book: “Wings of Gold” by Beverly Weintraub.
Role model: “I have too many role models to choose from. In my time training with the Patriot Training Foundation, I have met some amazing people who have not only achieved great things in the military themselves but continuously push me to be the best version of myself so I will succeed in the military environment and beyond. If I had to pick one role model of the many cadets with whom I have connected, Maggie Pennington is first on my list. She attends West Point and is on the USMA parachute team, which is no small feat. What I have gathered from training with Maggie is that she has a “no limits” approach to life (figuratively and literally). She has taught me that I can push myself a lot farther than I thought I could go, not only in physical training but in every aspect of my character. One of the many lessons I have learned from PTF is that if you want something, you cannot be afraid of the work you will put in to get there. You can never overprepare yourself to take on the next challenge.”