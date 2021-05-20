Duchesne: Tyler Rufkahr

Academic rank: Top 5 percent.
Sports: Football, baseball, golf.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Deans List; honor roll; academic all-state.
Athletic bio: Football: all-state (offensive line); all-district (offensive and defensive line).
Activities: House captain; student ambassador; mentor; 250 service hours; candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2020 student of the year.
College: SIU Edwardsville.
Goal: “I hope to be successful and passionate for the career choice that I have made.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I really like my teacher and her teaching style. I have taken all of her classes throughout high school like anatomy and biology. I really like these classes because I am very interested in chiropractic care and I know that they will be useful in my future.”
Favorite book: “Survival of the Sickest.”
Favorite musician: “I love all country music.”
Role model: My siblings, Reiley and Blake. “I got the opportunity to play high school football with Blake my freshman and sophomore year. He was the captain of the football team, as well as one of the captains of Duchesne’s House System. This allowed me to see true leadership on and off the field. He taught me leadership skills that I will remember for the rest of my life. Reiley is another one of my role models because she taught me how to push myself to be the best student I can be. She showed me through her own actions that if you want something enough then you will have to work for it. Reiley and Blake have both taught me that dedication and perseverance is the only way that I will be able to achieve my goals. I look up to both of them so much, and I am so proud that I am able to call them my family.”