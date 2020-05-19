Dupo: Annalese Gill

Academic rank: 8 of 67.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Physics senior award; journalism senior award; Cadet of the month April and December 2019.
Athletic bio: Basketball: most improved (2017); Track and field: top female field event (2018); Volleyball: heart award (2019).
Activities: ROTC; student council; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; class officer; organized a blood drive; organized fundraiser for my teacher with breast cancer.
College: Lipscomb University.
Goal: “I want to be able to help special-needs kids. When I have helped these kids in the past, I could really tell and hoped that I am making a difference. I know that everyone has something that sets them off, but it is harder for these kids to push through them. I hope to be able to help them push past these challenges or help them to get through their hard times.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “Even though I found it a very challenging class, I still pushed through and continued to try my hardest. I later found out that I was given the senior physics award and I was excited. Plus in that class, everyone was so helpful and was always cheering everyone.”
Favorite book: “Book Thief” by Markus Zusak.
Role model: My brother, Dakota. “We have been through so much together and he has really pushed past so many boundaries or stereotypes that people could consider him. He has always been there to help me in my journey. Even when we have been mad at each other, I knew that I could count on him. Dakota has always been someone who believes in me and will no matter what never give up on me.”
