Dupo: Blake Dixon May 11, 2022 8 min ago

Dupo Blake Dixon Scholar Athlete

Sports: Bowling.Academic bio: Oerter Award; Cougar Pride scholarship.Athletic bio: Bowling MVP; conference high average, high game and high series.Activities: JROTC.College: SIU Edwardsville.Goal: "Complete nursing school and make a career in the army."Favorite subject: Math. "It just comes to me easily."Role model: My brother. "He's always been there to guide me."