Edwardsville: Emma Garner

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Illinois Principal Association Student Award; academic all-conference basketball and volleyball; merit scholarship to the University of Arizona.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Fourth-place Class 4A team, voted by teammates as team MVP; all-conference (twice). Basketball: all-conference.
Activities: National Spanish Honor Society vice president; National English Honor Society; National Honors Society; Business Professionals of America Club; Spanish Club; Yacht Club. Zion Lutheran Church and School's youth group.
College: University of Arizona, major in psychobiology and minor in Spanish.
Goal: “I hope to become someone who makes everyone feel included and important. My biggest goal in life is to use my profession to help and serve others in need.”
Favorite subject: Spanish. “I have taken Spanish for all four years of high school and have never been a part of a more enriching curriculum. Learning Spanish has taught me that the most essential thing in life is the connections we make with people. I've always had the privilege of speaking the same language as those around me, but I know that is not the case for everyone. Therefore, I want to continue to learn Spanish and use my future career to give a voice to those who are only Spanish-speaking.”
Favorite book: “Homesick for Another World” by Ottessa Moshfegh.
Role model: My oldest sister, Miranda. “While growing up, she taught me always to treat others with kindness, even if they were different or didn't look like me. She also told me, ‘If you're going to do a job, do it well,’ which I still have to reference daily. She also is a successful small business owner. She is the creator of a cleaning company called Cleaning With Kindness. She uses those same lessons she taught me many years ago every day. At the same time, she is a mother to two children and a wife. Seeing her succeed every day motivates me to succeed in life.”