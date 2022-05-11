 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edwardsville: Emma Garner

  • 0
Edwardsville Emma Garner

Edwardsville Emma Garner

Academic rank: 69 of 550.

Sports: Volleyball (four years), basketball (two years).

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; Illinois Principal Association Student Award; academic all-conference basketball and volleyball; merit scholarship to the University of Arizona.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: Fourth-place Class 4A team, voted by teammates as team MVP; all-conference (twice). Basketball: all-conference.

Activities: National Spanish Honor Society vice president; National English Honor Society; National Honors Society; Business Professionals of America Club; Spanish Club; Yacht Club. Zion Lutheran Church and School's youth group.

College: University of Arizona, major in psychobiology and minor in Spanish.

Goal: “I hope to become someone who makes everyone feel included and important. My biggest goal in life is to use my profession to help and serve others in need.”

People are also reading…

Favorite subject: Spanish. “I have taken Spanish for all four years of high school and have never been a part of a more enriching curriculum. Learning Spanish has taught me that the most essential thing in life is the connections we make with people. I've always had the privilege of speaking the same language as those around me, but I know that is not the case for everyone. Therefore, I want to continue to learn Spanish and use my future career to give a voice to those who are only Spanish-speaking.”

Favorite book: “Homesick for Another World” by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Role model: My oldest sister, Miranda. “While growing up, she taught me always to treat others with kindness, even if they were different or didn't look like me. She also told me, ‘If you're going to do a job, do it well,’ which I still have to reference daily. She also is a successful small business owner. She is the creator of a cleaning company called Cleaning With Kindness. She uses those same lessons she taught me many years ago every day. At the same time, she is a mother to two children and a wife. Seeing her succeed every day motivates me to succeed in life.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK