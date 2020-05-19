Edwardsville: Lloyd Reynolds

Sports: Football, wrestling.
Academic bio: High honor roll.
Athletic bio: First team all-conference in football and wrestling; two-time state placer in wrestling.
Activities: “I like to lift weights and watch movies.”
College: University Wisconsin-Parkside.
Goal: "I hope to earn a degree after my four or five years and have a well-paying job and a family.”
Favorite subject: History. “I find it interesting to go back and learn from their mistakes.”
Favorite book: “American Sniper” by Chris Kyle.
Favorite music: “I love 70s-80s classical rock.”
Role model: High school wrestling coaches. “They push me to be my best and I don’t want to let them done and they inspire me to be better than I was yesterday.”
