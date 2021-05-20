Edwardsville: Preston Weaver

Academic rank: 14 of 577.
Sports: Basketball, volleyball.
Academic bio: High honor roll every quarter of high school; Silver Medallion Academic Excellence.
Athletic bio: Third team all-conference (basketball, 2021; volleyball, 2019).
Activities: National Honor Society; English Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society.
College: Harding University.
Goal: “I hope to have a career I enjoy and have a family with my own student athletes.”
Favorite subject: Astronomy.
Favorite book: “Farenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury.
Favorite musician: Michael Jackson.
Role model: My dad. “He is an extremely hard-working man and a great father.”