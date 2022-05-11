Elsberry: Kelsey Pflasterer May 11, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elsberry Kelsey Pflasterer Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 20.Sports: Softball, basketball.Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.Athletic bio: Softball: Golden Glove (three years). Basketball: best free-throw percentage; Coaches Award; Clutch Player award.Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; student senate; helping after school program for A+ hours.College: St. Charles Community College.Goal: “(Become) an accountant.” Favorite subject: Math. “I do the best in that subject and I like numbers.”Favorite book: “The Land of Stories” series.Role model: My mom. “She is a hard worker and works long hours during a certain time. She still has time for family and the church and is a great mom, too.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Mom Athlete Education School Basketball Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring