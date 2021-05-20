Elsberry: Kylie Kinsler

Academic rank: 6 of 53.
Sports: Softball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Academic letter (three years); softball academic all-state (three years); scholar athlete (three years); honor roll; Renaissance; Award of Excellence (three years). FFA: scholarship award (three years); chapter degree; discovery degree; state silver group for soils (2018); state silver group for nursery (2019).
Athletic bio: Softball: district champion team (2019, 2020); all-district (four years); all-conference (three years); all-region (two years); Elsberry pitcher of the year (2018); silver slugger (2019, 2020). Basketball: all-conference (two years); all-district; all-area; Elsberry best defender (2019); most improved (2020); team MVP, highest field goal percentage, leading rebounder (2021).
Activities: National Honor Society; Future Farmers of America; student senate; church.
College, major: Columbia College, biology.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish becoming a pharmacist while coaching softball on the side.”
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: “Mr. Death's Blue-Eyed Girls” by Mary Downing Hahn.