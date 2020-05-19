Elsberry: Lyman Heras
0 comments

Elsberry: Lyman Heras

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Lyman Heras, Elsberry

Lyman Heras, Elsberry

Academic rank: 5.

Sports: Cross country, track, golf, soccer.

Academic bio: National Honor Society, A honor roll.

Athletic bio: Golf: Most improved; Track: Most points in a season (male).

Activities: Band, jazz band, pep band, marching band, choir, FCA, FBLA, Student Ambassadors, church services at local senior center.

College: Southwest Baptist University.

Goal: "I plan on becoming a band and/or choir teacher at a high school somewhere. I think it would be fun.”

Favorite subject: Music. “I think it's fun and a good way to relieve stress and/or express your feelings. It's kind of my thing.”

Favorite book: "The Bible.”

Favorite musicians: Kane Brown and Jason Aldean

Role model: "I look up to my Papa (grandpa) because he is a very hard-working and honorable man. He is thoughtful and honest with everything he does. I also look up to my girlfriend because she works so hard and always has a good attitude.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports