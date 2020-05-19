Elsberry: Lyman Heras

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Cross country, track, golf, soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society, A honor roll.
Athletic bio: Golf: Most improved; Track: Most points in a season (male).
Activities: Band, jazz band, pep band, marching band, choir, FCA, FBLA, Student Ambassadors, church services at local senior center.
College: Southwest Baptist University.
Goal: "I plan on becoming a band and/or choir teacher at a high school somewhere. I think it would be fun.”
Favorite subject: Music. “I think it's fun and a good way to relieve stress and/or express your feelings. It's kind of my thing.”
Favorite book: "The Bible.”
Favorite musicians: Kane Brown and Jason Aldean
Role model: "I look up to my Papa (grandpa) because he is a very hard-working and honorable man. He is thoughtful and honest with everything he does. I also look up to my girlfriend because she works so hard and always has a good attitude.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.