Eureka: Abbey Seiler

Sports: Softball, swimming, lacrosse.
Academic bio: Softball: academic all-state (three years); National Honor Society; Renaissance; Gold Standard Award (junior year).
Athletic bio: Softball: conference sportsmanship (2019, 2020); first team all-district, second team all-conference (2019). Lacrosse: second team all-conference (2019). Swimming: four-year varsity member; Class 2 team state runner-up (2021); member of all-state 200 freestyle relay (2021).
Activities: Band (four varsity letters); teach kindergarten Sunday Class at Ascension Catholic Church; church youth group.
College, major: Ave Maria University, exercise physiology while obtaining pre-med requisites.
Goal: “My dream is to become a physician assistant and provide medical care to people overseas. I would love to do medical mission work.”
Favorite subject: Science (human anatomy).
Favorite book: “I Am Number Four” series.
Favorite musician: Bob Marley.
Role model: Both of my parents. “They are both very hardworking and do everything to support me and my siblings. Love you, Mom and Dad!”