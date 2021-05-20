 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eureka: Abbey Seiler
0 comments

Eureka: Abbey Seiler

  • 0

Sports: Softball, swimming, lacrosse.

Academic bio: Softball: academic all-state (three years); National Honor Society; Renaissance; Gold Standard Award (junior year).

Athletic bio: Softball: conference sportsmanship (2019, 2020); first team all-district, second team all-conference (2019). Lacrosse: second team all-conference (2019). Swimming: four-year varsity member; Class 2 team state runner-up (2021); member of all-state 200 freestyle relay (2021).

Activities: Band (four varsity letters); teach kindergarten Sunday Class at Ascension Catholic Church; church youth group.

College, major: Ave Maria University, exercise physiology while obtaining pre-med requisites.

Goal: “My dream is to become a physician assistant and provide medical care to people overseas. I would love to do medical mission work.”

Favorite subject: Science (human anatomy).

Favorite book: “I Am Number Four” series.

Favorite musician: Bob Marley.

Role model: Both of my parents. “They are both very hardworking and do everything to support me and my siblings. Love you, Mom and Dad!”

Eureka Abbey Seiler

Eureka Abbey Seiler

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports