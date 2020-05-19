Eureka: Jake McCollum

Sports: Football, wrestling.
Academic bio: Eureka student-athlete of the year (2018); 4.271 grade point average; Glory of Missouri Award; football academic all-state (three years).
Athletic bio: Football: three-year starter; first team all-state linebacker, conference defensive player of the year, second team Post-Dispatch All-Metro, Andy Bedo Award (2019); all-conference linebacker (2018); American Cancer Society all-star team. Wrestling: four-year starter, three-time state qualifier; state runner-up (2020) and fourth-place finishes (2019); Eureka’s Riley Baker Award; participated in Missouri vs. Illinois dual match.
Activities: Teenage Health Consultants (went to elementary and middle schools in area to talk about importance of good life choices and being prepared for future); Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader at Eureka.
College, major: Truman State University, business/criminology.
Goal: “Whatever I end up doing in life, I just hope to be a servant of Christ to everyone I come into contact with. I hope to be a great dad and husband who makes the world a better place, and I know that the progress to become a better man in preparation for adulthood is happening now and every day until then.”
Favorite subject: History, social studies. “I just enjoy learning about crazy things that have happened in the past and seeing how people reacted to come to affect the present day. I also like learning about things like the economy because it is very important to know how it works in order to make the right economic moves for my future.”
Favorite book: “Fearless” by Eric Blehm. “It is a remarkable true story about a mess of a man who fights and claws his way through tough trials to become part of the most elite fighting forces in the world, the Navy Seals. His life shows the power of Christ and the power of the human spirit in its very finest moment. “Fearless” also shows how one can be a good person as well as one of the fiercest warriors ever known.”
Favorite musician: Cody Jinks.
Role model: All of my coaches. “Every day they show up and give hours and hours of their time just to help me better myself as an athlete. Coaching is really a selfless job and I will always be grateful to all of the people who have spent their time and effort to help me.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.