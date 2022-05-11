Eureka: Leah Kleekamp May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eureka Leah Kleekamp Scholar Athlete Sports: Cross country, track and field.Academic bio: Academic all-state (cross country, track and field); Academic Renaissance; Rockwood Outstanding Achievement; 30+ ACT Club; Leadership Recognition.Athletic bio: Cross country: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019, 2021) and second team (2020); all-state (2019-21). Track and field: all-state (2021).Activities: National Honor Society; Ecrew!; Equity; student council executive secretary; play piano and competitively tap dance.College: University of Alabama. Goal: “I hope to go into deaf education or interpreting and work with the deaf community.”Favorite subject: History.Favorite book: “Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Role model: My parents. “They put their all into everything they do and prove to me that hard work always pays off.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Tap Dance Executive Secretary Piano Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring