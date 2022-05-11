 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eureka: Leah Kleekamp

  • 0
Eureka Leah Kleekamp

Eureka Leah Kleekamp

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: Academic all-state (cross country, track and field); Academic Renaissance; Rockwood Outstanding Achievement; 30+ ACT Club; Leadership Recognition.

Athletic bio: Cross country: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2019, 2021) and second team (2020); all-state (2019-21). Track and field: all-state (2021).

Activities: National Honor Society; Ecrew!; Equity; student council executive secretary; play piano and competitively tap dance.

College: University of Alabama.

Goal: “I hope to go into deaf education or interpreting and work with the deaf community.”

Favorite subject: History.

Favorite book: “Where The Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.

People are also reading…

Role model: My parents. “They put their all into everything they do and prove to me that hard work always pays off.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK