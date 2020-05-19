Father McGivney: Marta Korte

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.
Sports: Volleyball, soccer, cheerleading.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; High Honor Roll.
Athletic bio: Cheer captain (senior year).
Activities: Visit a local nursing home to bring communion monthly; soccer and volleyball athletic camps for grade-school kids (four years); volunteer: school open houses, new student orientation; annual week-long group mission trip with school (three times); student ambassador; house leader; The Celtic Crew fan club; Science Olympiad team.
College: “I will likely attend college at SIUE.”
Goal: "I am majoring in nursing. I hope to eventually become a NICU nurse.”
Favorite subject: AP biology. “I enjoy the variation in the subject matter — there are countless things to learn. It’s intriguing with so many aspects to it. It’s also more than sitting in a classroom, because lab activities give you a hands-on approach. Our teacher is very engaging and works hard to make it a beneficial class, which has only increased my fondness of it.”
Favorite books: "The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini; and “Just Listen” by Sarah Dessen.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My mom. “I am the youngest of the five kids she has successfully raised with strong values. She makes our family breakfast in the mornings, then she goes to work all day and, without fail, I come home to a home-cooked meal every night. Somewhere in all of this, she finds time for gardening and bike riding, which are her favorite hobbies. On top of that, she's a supportive friend, sister to 7, and daughter. My mother is easily the strongest, most hard working woman I know, and I can only hope to reflect her as an adult.”
